Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,907,000 after buying an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,610,000 after buying an additional 50,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $127.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.