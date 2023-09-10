Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.57

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 265833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

