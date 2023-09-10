Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $83.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of EW stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,859 shares of company stock worth $14,541,940. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

