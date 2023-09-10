Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,312,000 after buying an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,633,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,659,000 after buying an additional 141,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,604 shares of company stock worth $2,831,654. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $121.75 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

