Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $448.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $455.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.06. The stock has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

