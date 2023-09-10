Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lessened by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $448.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.06. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.46.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

