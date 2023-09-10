Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 90.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENVX. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovix will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,746.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after buying an additional 1,713,057 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after buying an additional 732,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enovix by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Enovix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,612,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.