Eq LLC Has $854,000 Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 671,629.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,152,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,885,697 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,754,000 after buying an additional 969,487 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,738,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,307,000 after buying an additional 472,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 402,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after buying an additional 390,398 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

