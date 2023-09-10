EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,359,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 314% from the previous session’s volume of 3,226,270 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.24.
The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
