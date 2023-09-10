EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 1.7 %

EQT stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Get Our Latest Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.