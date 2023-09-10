Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $785.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.57.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $771.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $782.57 and its 200 day moving average is $741.55. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth $433,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,607,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

