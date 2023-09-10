Evercore ISI Increases Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $17.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 255.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Stem Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Stem stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. The company has a market cap of $744.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.09. Stem has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.19 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $87,275.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,361. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at $127,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stem by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Stem by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,197,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 706,421 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stem by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

