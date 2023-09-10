Evercore ISI Lowers ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $17.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 197.20% from the company’s previous close.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Fox Advisors lowered ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ChargePoint from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Shares of CHPT opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 101.63%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,806,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,664.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 758,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,697. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

