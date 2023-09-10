First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,879,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,386 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,789,000 after buying an additional 241,288 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

