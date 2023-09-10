First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $270.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.52.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

