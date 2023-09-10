First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $246.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,706 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,879,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,386 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $116,789,000 after buying an additional 241,288 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

