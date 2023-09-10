Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Raised to $27.00 at UBS Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $157,005.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $577,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,434 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,146. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 16.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

