Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 4%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 1,372,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,740,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 42.9% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,970,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 343,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 910,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

