Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.12 and last traded at $57.16. Approximately 1,088,758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,430,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Futu by 5,357.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after buying an additional 760,800 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter worth $7,912,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

