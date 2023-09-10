G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Raised to $25.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 208,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $4,126,624.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,151 shares of company stock worth $4,529,782. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

