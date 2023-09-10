Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.29

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 29769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

