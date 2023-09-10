Gattaca (LON:GATC) Trading Up 1.3%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.90 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.52). 85,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 48,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.50).

Gattaca Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £38.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3,012.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.30.

About Gattaca

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through seven segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

