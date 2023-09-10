Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.39

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 156417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.41 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

