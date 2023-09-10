Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Generation Bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio
Generation Bio Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Further Reading
