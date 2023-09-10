Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Generation Bio by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,949,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generation Bio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after buying an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 114,082 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,577,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 95,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,218,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

