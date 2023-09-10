GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 280,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 169,866 shares.The stock last traded at $9.25 and had previously closed at $9.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $529.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.53.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. GeoPark had a return on equity of 165.27% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GeoPark Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GeoPark by 44,737.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 111.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in GeoPark by 36.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 157,586 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

