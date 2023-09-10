Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $125.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

