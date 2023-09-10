Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.41

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.41 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 2240177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15,474.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,846,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,386,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 9,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,213,115 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Globus Medical by 26,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after purchasing an additional 933,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

