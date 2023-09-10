GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $57.23. Approximately 2,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.90.

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.11.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

