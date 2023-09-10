Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 30%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares rose 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 155,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 79,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

