Head-To-Head Review: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNAQ – Get Free Report) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.28%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$48.66 million N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 23.24 $111.21 million ($3.37) -3.06

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Cullinan Oncology N/A -26.92% -25.60%

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Allena Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals



Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. On September 2, 2022, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 18, 2023.

About Cullinan Oncology



Cullinan Oncology, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its products also include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-418, a human bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, the company's preclinical product includes CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

