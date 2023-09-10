Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,782 ($22.51) and last traded at GBX 1,754 ($22.15). Approximately 28,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 91,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,752 ($22.13).

Herald Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,770.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,772.36.

About Herald Investment Trust

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

