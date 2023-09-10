HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 4.5 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,377,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HF Sinclair by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

