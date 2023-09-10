ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Trading Down 3.9%

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.99 and last traded at $129.06. 131,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 189,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.27.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.25.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,333.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $535,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ICU Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

