Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RF opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

