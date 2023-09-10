InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 4.5%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 3,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 34,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.
InnovAge Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $872.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.16.
InnovAge Company Profile
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Featured Stories
