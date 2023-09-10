Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $31.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

