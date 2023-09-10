Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells $302,181.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $550.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.27. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

