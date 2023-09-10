IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Trading Up 6.5%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 30,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 124,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

