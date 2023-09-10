Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $140.00 at UBS Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $762,279. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,016,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 566,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

