International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,430 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after buying an additional 2,035,129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $147.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

