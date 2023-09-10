International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $147.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

