International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Raised by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

