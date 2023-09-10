International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 4% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.89. 111,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 624,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

International Seaways Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.09.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $1,501,195. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 2.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

