Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3,479.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,009 shares during the period. Ossiam owned 0.15% of Invesco worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. Invesco’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

