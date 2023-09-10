Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $372.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.70. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

