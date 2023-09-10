iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. 2,380,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,578,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

