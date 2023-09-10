iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 113,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,375.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 257,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 250,382 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,249,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $48.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

