James J. Kim Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.80 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,711,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

