Jana Partners Llc Acquires 87,900 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of THS opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.46. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THS

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.