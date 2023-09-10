JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 111.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,303 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,509,000 after buying an additional 1,609,740 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JBLU

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.